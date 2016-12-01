Deepika Padukone gets Woman of the year by Esquire magazine in Dubai

Dubai,Dec1:Actress Deepika Padukone has the world at her feet. On November 29, the 30-year-old star was named Woman of the Year by Esquire Magazine in Dubai. Her co-star and reported boyfriend Ranveer Singh was awarded the corresponding Man of the Year prize, reportedly planting a kiss on Deepika as he accepted his award.

Deepika, last seen with Ranveer in 2015’s Bajirao Mastani, wore a sharp Monisha Jaising outfit of white corset top and black trousers to collect her award. Deepika Padukone is currently filming Padmavati with Ranveer and Shahid Kapoor. Her Hollywood debut, xXx: The Return of Xander Cageopposite Vin Diesel, releases next year.

2016 has been Deepika Padukone’s annus mirabilis. She’s spent much of the year filming xXx 3; she’s been featured in Vanity Fair’s line-up of young Hollywood stars to watch out for; she was #10 on Forbes’ list of the World’s Highest-Paid Actresses. And it’s only going to get bigger and better.

After spending most of 2016 abroad, Deepika appears to have returned home at least semi-permanently. She was spotted hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh at a party hosted by the Ambanis last week.

Deepika Padukone has also shot a special sequence for the film upcoming film Raabta, starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She stars as Rani Padmavati in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s work-in-progress, with Ranveer and Shahid playing Alauddin Khilji and Raja Ratan Singh. xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, in which her character is named Serena Unger

