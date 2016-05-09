Deepika Padukone getting trained to operate gun for her Hollywood flick ‘ XXX’

Mumbai, May 9: The top actress of Bollywood Deepika Padukone is trying her best to be in touch with her fans through her social media profiles, although she is been far from her home. The actress shares every vital details with her admirers through social media.

And now, it has been evident that the actress has been taking a training to learn operate a real gun for her forthcoming Hollywood film ‘XXX: The Return Of The Xander Cage’. Since, the actress will be seen using a real gun in a sequences of the climax of her Hollywood drama, thus she requires to know how to operate a gun.

As, it is a crucial sequence, the actress has been taking training from real life military personnel Mike.

Currently in Toronto, Deepika is busy shooting for ‘XXX: The Return Of The Xander Cage’, and she has shared some sneak peeks from the film. Deepika, is playing the role of a huntress named Serena in the movie.

Her training is continue since 6 weeks. The actress dedicate few hours from her day for the training. Last time, Deepika was seen with the gun in the film Ram Leela, however, this time she will be seen in entirely different role. The film is scheduled to be release in 2017.