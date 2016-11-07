Deepika Padukone is presenter at MTV Europe Music Awards

Rotterdam, Nov 7 (IANS) Actress Deepika Padukone, who is gearing up for her Hollywood debut with “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” opposite Hollywood actor Vin Diesel, represented India at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2016.

Deepika, along with her “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage” co-star Nina Dobrev, was one the presenters at the award ceremony, which took place here on Sunday. The award ceremony was aired in India on Vh1.

She gave away the Best Video Award trophy to singer AbÃ©l Makkonen Tesfaye, better known by his stage name The Weeknd.

Earlier this year, Indian actress Priyanka Chopra chose a scarlet number for the red carpet of the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards, and for the EMAs, Deepika picked a dress in hues of green.

She wore a Monisha Jaising ensemble — an military green skirt with a black, sequin bralette. She completed the look with long dangling earrings, and a neat ponytail.

Her ensemble signified a message, the designer said.

Jaising posted an image of Deepika on Instagram, along with the caption: “Military green is a functional and strong colour. It has a tough, almost androgynous appeal for all of those women warriors out there!”

She added: “Deepika is unstoppable, fit and fierce; making a perfect muse for my Artemisia Gown. I’m thrilled to collaboratively envision with Shaleena Nathani, and create this very special piece for Deepika Padukone for the EMAs.”

