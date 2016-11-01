Deepika Padukone is killing us with her Sexy Serena looks

Mumbai,Nov 01: Deepika Padukone is killing us with her Serena looks every time she gives us a glimpse of her character in Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’.

Holding a gun and prepping up for some action, the dimpled actress recently took to Instagram to share her new look in the film and captioned it as “#serena #girls #guns #globaldomination #xxxreturnofxandercage #january2017 #coming soon.”

#serena #girls #guns #globaldomination #xxxthereturnofxandercage #january2017 #comingsoon A photo posted by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on Oct 31, 2016 at 8:33am PDT

The 30-year old actress also shared a new teaser of the third installment in the xXx franchise starring Vin Diesel in the lead.

The short clip gives us a sneak-peak of Miss Padukone’s deadly character Serena Unger, a ‘highly classified XXX operative from India who is as sharp as a knife’.

The Mastani of Bollywood is rocking her action sequences, seductive looks and daredevil avatar. We simply can’t wait for her to become the face of ‘global domination’.

Directed by DJ Caruso, ‘ xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ hits theatres on January 19, 2017.