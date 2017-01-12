Deepika Padukone looks uber-cute as she returns from London after promoting her Hollywood debut.

New Delhi, January 12: Known for always holding her poised demeanor, Deepika Padukone is seen here getting all goofy as she jet sets from London to Mumbai to promote her Hollywood debut.

Celeb makeup artist Daniel Bauer shared this adorable picture on his Twitter handle saying, “Private Jet from London to Mumbai with Shaleena and Deepika….what are all the haters upto tonight? LOL LOL LOL.”

After promoting her flick in Mexico and London, the Mastani of Bollywood is back in town as she preps up for the release of Vin Diesel starrer ‘XXX: The Return of Xander Cage’.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, the film is slated to release on January 14, 2017 in India. (ANI)