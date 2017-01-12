Deepika Padukone looks uber-cute as she returns from London after promoting her Hollywood debut

January 12, 2017 | By :
Deepika Padukone looks uber-cute as she returns from London after promoting her Hollywood debut.

New Delhi, January 12: Known for always holding her poised demeanor, Deepika Padukone is seen here getting all goofy as she jet sets from London to Mumbai to promote her Hollywood debut.
Celeb makeup artist Daniel Bauer shared this adorable picture on his Twitter handle saying, “Private Jet from London to Mumbai with Shaleena and Deepika….what are all the haters upto tonight? LOL LOL LOL.”
After promoting her flick in Mexico and London, the Mastani of Bollywood is back in town as she preps up for the release of Vin Diesel starrer ‘XXX: The Return of Xander Cage’.
Directed by D.J. Caruso, the film is slated to release on January 14, 2017 in India. (ANI)

Tags: ,
Related News
SC strikes down ban on Padmavati
Deepika Padukone says her character in `xXx` represents today’s women
Deeply saddened by attack on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, no distortion of history in Padmavati: Deepika Padukone
Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone wishes talk show host Ellen DeGeneres on her birthday
Deepika Padukone makes show host James Corden do the ‘lungi dance’
Deepika Padukone makes playful banter about Vin Diesel on Ellen DeGeneres Show
Top