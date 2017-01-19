Deepika Padukone makes playful banter about Vin Diesel on Ellen DeGeneres Show

Los angeles, Jan 19:Deepika Padukone, who famously chooses her words carefully, is surely the least likely celebrity to make for explosive copy. So it was with a tinge of surprise and disbelief that we read and reported what she said to TV host Ellen DeGeneres, hinting at a possible romance with or at least a crush on xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel.

‘We have amazing babies, but in my head,” said the 31-year-old actress. Could The Dimpled One really have said “There’s no smoke without a fire” when Ellen asked her if she and Vin were dating (because that’s the rumour, apparently)? She could and she did. “We didn’t give away too much, did we?” Deepika asked in a mischievous tweet late last night:

.@DeepikaPadukone made her US talk show debut to possibly tell me if she’s dating Vin Diesel. pic.twitter.com/aNTsHKDcxs

— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2017

we didn’t give away too much,did we?? https://t.co/B6GLY8Kko7

— Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) January 18, 2017

Dial 911, Deepika said when asked for Vin Diesel’s number. “You’re delightful,” responded Ellen. Watch Deepika Padukone make her American talk show debut on The Ellen Show:

Deepika’s Ellen episode aired in USA last night. Next up she will be, The Late Late Show With James Corden

Deepika Padukone also posted a tweet acknowledging the response to xXx 3, which is her Hollywood debut. The film released in India last Saturday and has made Rs 20 crore so far, a less than impressive box office report