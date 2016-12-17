Deepika Padukone moves out of her house closer to film

Mumbai,Dec17 While shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Ranveer and Deepika had moved out of their house in order to stay closer to the film’s set and cut down on the travel time.

Well, if recent reports are to be believed, the stars are repeating the same procedure all over again for their upcoming film ‘Padmavati’, which is being shot in Film City.

Ranveer has already moved out of his apartment to a place which is closer to ‘Padmavati’s set and now Deepika seems to be following his footsteps as the actress has moved in to a hotel near Film City.

“The shift will enable both of them to report to the set at any time of the day, without having to spend hours on the commute. Deepika stays in Prabhadevi while Ranveer’s house is in Bandra. Travelling to Goregaon can be a real pain, especially during peak hours. So Deepika will stay in the hotel as long as her schedule continues. She is shooting in the night. Ranveer will resuming filming in mid January and will be put up in a high-rise nearby,” Mid-day quoted a source.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film also stars Shahid Kapoor and will be releasing on November 17, 2017.