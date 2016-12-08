Deepika Padukone named sexiest Asian woman in UK poll

New Delhi,Dec8: Bollywood’s leggy lass Deepika Padukone has been named as the sexiest Asian woman in the world for the first time. And the most striking thing is that she has beaten none other than global icon Priyanka Chopra, who won the title four times in the popular list that is annually published by Britain-based Eastern Eye newspaper.

Deepika Padukone is set for her maiden Hollywood debut in “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” opposite superstar Vin Diesel. IANS quoted her as saying in a statement: “It does bring a smile to my face, but sexy means different things to different people. For me, it’s not just physical. Being comfortable with who you are, is sexy. Confidence is sexy. Innocence and vulnerability is sexy.”

The 2016 edition of the popular annual poll was based on millions of votes pouring in from across the globe. Priyanka was pushed down to second place and actress Nia Sharma took the third spot, and reclaimed the title as the sexiest television star. TV actress Drashti Dhami maintained her top five place and came in fourth. Rising star Alia Bhatt cracked the top 10 for the first time and was ranked fifth.

Others in the top 10 are Sanaya Irani (sixth), Katrina Kaif (seventh), Sonam Kapoor (eight), Pakistani actress Mahira Khan (ninth) and Gauhar Khan (10th).

The oldest is 53-year-old philanthropist Nita Ambani (32nd), who is the first woman to ever be included as an editor’s choice in the 13-year history of the long-running countdown.