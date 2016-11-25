Deepika Padukone’ pilates routine The Hanging Swan

Mumbai,Nov25:Deepika Padukone’s doing a Pilates routine. Her instructor Yasmin Karachiwala explains, “The Hanging Swan is a pilate workout which involves using the trapeze with extension. It increases strength, flexibility, awareness and endurance. I recommend it for and ask only those who have achieved a certain level of fitness like Deepika to attempt it, as one wrong move can hurt your lower back. Actors also dance a lot and those who do the Hanging Swan don’t feel tired after dancing as their endurance level increases.”

