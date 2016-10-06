Deepika Padukone posts relentless Serena teaser in Vin Diesel’s XXX:TheReturnOfXanderCage

NewDelhi,Oct6:Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel’s chemistry has been the talk of the town ever since she posted their first photo together from the film’s sets. While the duo has been releasing glimpses from their upcoming film, xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, every now and then, we kind of missed them on social media as it has been a long time since their last post and the time they went live on the Bollywood diva’sFacebook account.

And it seems like Deepika sensed that we were waiting for another glimpse of hers from the film as she recently posted a small teaser of her fearless character, Serena Unger, from the film and the teaser also shows Vin Diesel’s chiselled back. The actress posted the teaser with a caption that read, “#Serena #XxX:TheReturnOfXanderCage”. Even the teaser says Serena is relentless, fearless and reckless. By the look of the teaser, we can hope for high octane action from Deepika’s end.