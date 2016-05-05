Deepika Padukone posts sweetest Snapchat video

New Delhi, May 5: After quite a long time, Deepika Padukone has posted something on her social media handle.

The 30-year-old actress posted a video on Snapchat, introducing her ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ Hung Vanngo. Earlier, Vanngo posted a beautiful picture of the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress on his Instagram account with the caption, “Looking flawless like this at 6AM should be illegal @deepikapadukone #DeepikaPadukone #BollywoodActress #HungVanngo #makeup.”

Even Deepika’s co-star Ruby Rose posted a video of both dancing to Yo Yo Honey Singh’s song ‘Love Dose’ and shot a video of the Bollywood beauty where she seems to be very hungry and waiting for food. The actress will be making her Hollywood debut with ‘xXx: The Return of Xander Cage’ alongside Vin Diesel, Ruby and Nina Dobrev.

