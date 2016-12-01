Deepika Padukone to promote XXX movie between assignments



Mumbai,Dec1:Deepika Padukone has prioritized her career dividing her time equally between her Bollywood and Hollywood careers. Of course her future in the West depends on how she is accepted in XXX The Return Of The Xander Cage when it opens in January.

The Made-for-India trailer highlights her scenes in the film. “However that doesn’t mean she is as omnipresent in the film as the trailer suggests. In a Vin Diesel film the actresses are as vital as Parveen Babi or Jaya Prada in the Amitabh Bachchan starrers of the 1980s and 1990s,” cautions a source close to the project.

Deepika is allowing footage to rule her participation in the marketing of XXX. In mid-December Deepika gets busy promoting her only Hollywood assignment while shooting for Padmavati in Mumbai comes to a standstill.

“It is her wish to keep herself completely free from mid-December until the release on January 19. The first schedule of Padmavati wraps up mid-December,” says a source.

Apparently Vin Diesel wants Deepika to accompany him all across the globe for the film’s promotion.