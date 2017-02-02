Deepika Padukone says her character in `xXx` represents today’s women

New Delhi , Feb. 2: In her Hollywood debut, reigning queen of Bollywood Deepika Padukone is seen portraying a strong character who is a key player in the group she represents. This, according to the stunning actress, was the most exciting part of the film.

In an interview with Filmfare, Deepika gave us a glimpse of her true blue feminist side as she said, “The fact that the female character of this film is so strong has been the most enjoyable aspect. That’s also a reflection of modern society where women contribute so much more. A few years ago, in the same kind of film, perhaps my character would be the damsel in distress who needs to be rescued.”

The ‘Tamasha’ star said the girl characters in ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ are so strong that Vin Diesel’s (Xander) character has found his match in DP’s (Serena Unger).

“This girl is equal to him in every respect. She challenges him, she excites him, she’s smart, intelligent and funny. She can stand up for herself when she needs to and she’s a key player in the group that she represents. These traits are exciting for me. Serena is a representation of what women are in the world today,” she concludes.

(ANI)