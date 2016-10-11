Deepika Padukone spearheads mental health campaign on World Health Day
NewDelhi,Oct11:Stigma attached to mental ailments is the main reason why the society is struggling to address the problem, and the day we manage to tide over it together and bring awareness, we will win this battle, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone said on Monday.
The 30-year-old actress, who herself battled depression, was speaking here at the launch of a nationwide campaign to bring awareness about psychological disorders, on World Mental Health Day.
“It is important to realise that the kind of society we live in today, we have become very competitive, and drilled into it, which is a good thing, but, I also think, we have become a little less sensitive to people around us…No one should feel that they do not belong to society”, she said.
Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, who spoke candidly about her struggle with depression in 2014, launched a national public awareness campaign about mental health on Monday. Called ‘Dobara Poocho’, the campaign aims to break the stigma around the issue and start conversations about mental health.
The campaign has been jointly launched by Indian Psychiatric Society, Indian Medical Association and Deepika’s Bengaluru-based nonprofit foundation, the Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLLF), under which they will develop outreach programmes to highlight the urgent mental health challenges that India faces.
Deepika, who recently had also become the brand ambassador of the Indian Psychiatric Society, said the campaign was dedicated to all those people who have survived mental illness.