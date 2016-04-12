Deepika Padukone teams up with Adriana Lima for eyewear brand

Mumbai, April 12: Actress Deepika Padukone has teamed up with Brazilian supermodel Adriana Lima and Chinese actress Liu Shishi for the communication campaign of Vogue Eyewear Spring-Summer (SS) 2016.

Thr trio will embark on different journeys to three legendary cities around the globe — Dubai, Los Angeles and Paris — with Deepika exploring Dubai.

Its been an absolute delight to collaborate with Vogue Eyewear for its SS 2016 campaign. Dubai was the right setting for this collection that is a blend of femininity, modernity and aspiration, Deepika said in a statement.

The “Bajirao Mastani” actress was accompanied by photographer Prasad Naik for the collection.

It was great shooting with Deepika Padukone for Vogue Eyewear in Dubai. It was an interesting experience shooting in the desert and modern downtown area. Although the sun was blazing upon us, it created a lovely quality of light, Naik said.