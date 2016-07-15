Mumbai, July 15 Indian actress Deepika Padukone has unveiled the logo of her upcoming debut international film “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”, where she will be seen sharing screen space with Hollywood star Vin Diesel.

Deepika, who will play the character named Serena Unger in the upcoming international film, revealed the animated logo of her film on her official Instagram account.

The edgy red and silver logo was supported by Diesel’s powerful voice saying:

“The world has changed. We need people with the skills and the attitude to take on threats we don’t even know exist. We need a different kind of soldier.”

She captioned the video: “‘xXx The Return of Xander Cage’ logo reveal. Serena Unger”.

Directed by D.J. Caruso, “xXx: The Return of Xander Cage”, a sequel to the 2002 film “xXx” and 2005 film “xXx: State of the Union”, also stars Ruby Rose, Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa.

The film is slated to release on January 20, 2017.

