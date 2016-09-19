Deepika Padukone urges Indians to ‘smile more for a good day’

Bangalore, Sep 19 : Why can’t we smile more, asks Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, who feels that a smile can well do what a thousand words cannot.

The actress is seen in Britannia Good Day’s new campaign – Smile More for a Good Day.

Aligned to the brand’s philosophy “It’s a smile that makes a Good day”, the campaign captures the everyday smiles that helps cut across barriers, brings people closer and spreads happiness.

The campaign began with a TV commercial featuring Deepika, who personifies the “Smile More for a Good Day” spirit with a narrative clearly exemplifying – Discover your own smile, then multiply it by sharing it with the world.

On expressing her excitement on the campaign, Deepika said in a statement: “I am so proud to be a part of Britannia Good Day’s campaign to make India smile more. A smile can well do what a 1000 words cannot. A smile can lift spirits, break boundaries and make us happier people. So why not smile more?”

About the campaign, Subramani Ramachandran (Subbu), Executive Creative Director – Asia Pacific, McCann Erickson who has scripted the new TVC, said: “The brief was to appropriate smile to the brand. So we relied on cultural truths.”

“Culturally, in India, we are taught not to unnecessarily smile or talk to strangers. In fact, the usual narrative is ‘am I mad to smile at people I don’t know’ ?but in the west people always greet you and never blankly stare at you. We wanted to ?change that here hence if you see the film we have used real life situations that we have either gone through or seen sometimes in life.

“It’s a film that’s very close to my heart as it’s not just product selling but a statement a brand is making. And no other brand except Good Day can do it,” said Ramachandran.