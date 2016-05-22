Deepika Padukone to wrap up ‘xXx’ filming, Posts Selfie

Mumbai, May 22: Hollywood-cum-Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone calls it a wrap for her upcoming Hollywood project XXX: The Return of Xander Cage.

The actress posted a sad selfie with her co-star Nina Dobrev on social networking site instagram to announce that the shooting is over. The action flick XXX: The Return of Xander Cage is directed by DJ Caruso.and is a sequel of 2002 film xXx AND 2005 film xXx: State of the Union.

While posting the selfie Nina Dobrev wrote, “Last day. So sad that this amazing adventure is over. So sad to be leaving my new XXX familia. Another chapter is over. Going to miss being on set with such an incredibly hard working group of people… So many beautiful souls. HUGE Shout out to the entire crew. It’s been a long hard shoot, and they deserve a giant pat on the back and a long vacation . Loved getting to know each and every one of you! It’s been such a pleasure, wish it didn’t have to end! Fingers crossed for a sequel!!!! Until next time…Peace out Toronto (sic).”

Deepika Padukone is playing the character called Serena Unger in the film which also stars Vin Diesel who is returning to the franchise, Samuel L Jackson, Conor Mcgrenor, Jet Li, Tony Jaa and Ruby Rose.

Meanwhile, a clip from the much awaited movie got leaked in South Korea few days ago which shows the 30-year-old actress, who essays the role of Serena Unger, in a fiery look.

This is Deepika’s first Hollywood project and was last seen in Tamasha starring against Ranbir Kapoor. The film didn’t do well in the box office, but the actress was truly appreciated.