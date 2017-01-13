Deepika Padukone’s and Bollywood co-stars entertain Vin Diesel with lungi dance

Mumbai, Jan 13:The premiere of Deepika Padukone’s first Hollywood film xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, co-starring Vin Diesel was a star-studded affair. Deepika’s boyfriend Ranveer Singh, her Padmavati co-star Shahid Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, Neil Nitish Mukesh, Irrfan Khan, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, Richa Chaddha and many other B-Town celebs. Deepika, Hollywood star Vin Diesel and xXx 3 director DJ Caruso had received a grand welcome when they arrived in Mumbai this morning. Vin said that he had never seen a reception like this. Vin DieselDuring the premiere, the duo danced to the tunes of Deepika’s song Lungi Dance from Chennai Express. Vin donned a lungi while Deepika wore a glittery golden gown and a kala chashma.

During the press conference in the evening, Vin, 49, said that he wanted to work with Deepika, 31, for years and described the Bajirao Mastani actress as a “queen” and an “angel.”

Deepika and Vin are promoting their new filmxXx: The Return Of Xander Cage in India. The film releases on January 14 here while it hits the theatre on January 19 elsewhere.

Last week, Deepika promoted xXx: The Return Of Xander Cage, the third in the xXx film series at the Golden Globes. She plays a special agent named Serena Unger opposite Vin Diesel who reprised the role of Xander Cage. “I could play Serena so confidently because my co-star and director had so much faith in me,” said Deepika in the press conference today. The film’s additional cast includes Ruby Rose, Samuel L Jackson, Nina Dobrev and Tony Jaa.