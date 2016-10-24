Deepika Padukone’s monochromatic candid shot in ad campaign

NewDelhi,Oct24:Deepika Padukone is the embodiment of elegance in this candid shot of an ad campaign she has recently been working on. Sporting a stunning black and white dress with classic accessories she has never looked more classy and glamorous. We can’t wait to see the whole of this advertisement!

Deepika will next be seen in the Hollywood movie XXX: The Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel and is soon to start shooting for the period film Padmavati which will be directed by her Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She will be starring opposite Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor.

