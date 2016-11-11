Deepika Padukone’s deglam look for Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s in Mumbai

Mumbai,Nov11:An earlier report by Mirror in August about Iranian film maker Majid Majidi who was in Mumbai for a week in August to prep for his next, Floating Gardens, and to meet casting director Honey Trehan. A story set in rural India, it will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kashmir.

The rumour mills started buzzing when pictures of a de-glam Deepika Padukone dressed in a salwar-kameez at Dharavi in Mumbai began making the rounds on the social media.Majidi was around reeling of instructions leading to speculations that she had been signed to play a small town girl. But according to a source close to the development, Deepika is yet to sign on the dotted line and this was just a `look’ test because Majidi wanted to see if she fit the part. The filmmaker is currently on a recce in Jaipur. The film is expected to roll in mid December.

Deepika has wrapped up her Hollywood debut, the Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The DJ Caruso directorial is slated for a January release. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and the 30-year-old actress who plays the title role is expected to join soon.

Majidi’s human drama has eight 10 principal characters who will be played by Indian actors roped in from across the country. The story revolves around a man and a woman and a teenage boy. While Deepika is in contention for the female castings lead, the other two underway.are still Buzz is, Shahid Kapoor’s young brother Ishaan Khattar is being considered for the role of the teenager.