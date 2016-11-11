Deepika Padukone’s deglam look for Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi’s in Mumbai
Mumbai,Nov11:An earlier report by Mirror in August about Iranian film maker Majid Majidi who was in Mumbai for a week in August to prep for his next, Floating Gardens, and to meet casting director Honey Trehan. A story set in rural India, it will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, parts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Kashmir.
The rumour mills started buzzing when pictures of a de-glam Deepika Padukone dressed in a salwar-kameez at Dharavi in Mumbai began making the rounds on the social media.Majidi was around reeling of instructions leading to speculations that she had been signed to play a small town girl. But according to a source close to the development, Deepika is yet to sign on the dotted line and this was just a `look’ test because Majidi wanted to see if she fit the part. The filmmaker is currently on a recce in Jaipur. The film is expected to roll in mid December.
Deepika has wrapped up her Hollywood debut, the Vin Diesel-starrer xXx: The Return of Xander Cage. The DJ Caruso directorial is slated for a January release. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has started shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati and the 30-year-old actress who plays the title role is expected to join soon.