Deepika Padukone’s Serena Unger look in lingerie is drop dead gorgeous

NewYork,Oct28:With rave reviews in for the trailer of Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood debut in xXx: Return of Xander Cage alongside megastar Vin Diesel, the actress also seems to be playing the character, during the appearances related to the film.

Sporting dark looks, with lots of black and sassy edge thrown in, the trailer launch of the film had her sporting a super-sexy ensemble from lingerie brand La Senza.

Styled by Shaleena Nathani, the actress’ feisty character, Serena Unger took the lead as Deepika sported lingerie outside the bedroom. Wearing a ribbed, mesh body suit complemented with Zara boots and a choker, the actress seemed totally prepared to slay.

Image result for Deepika Padukone Serena Unger look in lingerie

While we can’t seem to pinpoint the exact bodysuit she wore, if the style has you sold then similar looking pieces from La Senza are available for a steal! Can you believe the piece that totally matches the one seen on Deepika is for CAD 29.95 which comes out to Rs 1518.71 only!

