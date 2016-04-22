Deepika Padukone’s ‘xXx’ co-star gets injured on set

Los Angeles, April 22: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage co-star Nina Dobrev proved that she does her own stunts when she shared photograph evidence of the injuries she sustained on the set of the upcoming action film.

Dobrev is busy filming for the film in which she plays Rebecca, a witty and sarcastic techie, alongside Vin Diesel and Deepika.

She posted close-up images of her injured thigh on Instagram and Twitter on Wednesday, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Film an action movie they said. It’ll be fine they said. Movies may not be real but this is. The things we do for our craft! But hey, the way I see it, it’s a small price to pay to get to do what you love! I’ve always wanted to be in an action movie… Be careful what you wish for! No pain no gain. It aint easy being a bada** ‘xXx’, she wrote in the caption.

Directed by D. J. Caruso, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Donnie Yen and Tony Jaa. It is a sequel to the 2002 film xXx and 2005 film xXx: State of the Union.

Deepika is making her Hollywood debut with xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, which is slated to release on January 20, 2017.