Defaulter couple attack Delhi discom BSES staff sent to disconnect power

New Delhi, Oct 5: Highlighting the harassment faced by electricity distribution companies (discoms) from consumers, Delhi discom BSES on Wednesday said its officials were violently attacked by a married couple recently, leaving one with serious injury that required “six stitches”.

“BSES officials on routine official duty were attacked by a husband-wife duo (names withheld) who are residents of New Sabhapur, Karawal Nagar in East Delhi. A FIR (No 0328) has been registered at the Karawal Nagar Police Station,” BSES said in a release here.

“A BYPL (BSES Yamuna Pvt Ltd) team had visited the premises to disconnect and remove the electricity meter as the consumer – the lady – had defaulted in paying their electricity bills of over Rs 23,000. Even the previous cheque issued by her had been dishonoured by the Bank,” it said.

“As the linesman was trying to remove the service cable after removing the meter, the husband-wife duo threatened BSES officials with dire consequences. Immediately thereafter, they started beating the linesman. The lady hit the linesman’s head with a stick,” the statement added.

A BSES spokesperson said in the statement: “This is not an isolated incident. Efforts of discom teams to check the irregularities are often thwarted. Whenever teams reach these ‘sensitive’ areas, unscrupulous elements ‘gherao’ them and obstruct officials”.

“In another incident in Jai Prakash Nagar (Yamuna Vihar Division) on September 30, a consumer had pointed a pistol at a BSES official, who had gone to disconnect and remove the meter for non payment of bills,” the statement added.