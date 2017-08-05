Defence expert Says ‘Diplomacy’ is the only way to resolve Indo-China issue

New Delhi, August 5: Defence expert on Saturday backed the Ministry of External Affairs’ (MEA) stand on the Doklam stand-off and reiterated that ‘diplomacy’ is the only way to resolve the issue.

“We have been saying it loud and clear, both to China and to the international environment, that India is a peace loving country. Every problem has to be resolved diplomatically,” defence expert P.K. Sehgal told ANI.

He further said that even if there’s a war between the two countries, the solution again would have to be found through diplomacy post war too.

“It will be in the interest of both the nations that they act in a mature manner and seek a solution diplomatically rather than threatening each other of war,” he said.

Earlier on Friday, MEA said that the Indian Government remains committed to ensure the security of its citizens and territory and will continue to engage with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels to find a mutually acceptable solution.

“The government remains prepared for its responsibilities to ensure the security of its citizens and territory, but Sushma Swaraj yesterday said that war is not the answer,” MEA official spokesperson Gopal Baglay said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

Baglay also clarified that the development of its border areas is the legitimate matter of interest for the Indian Government as well as its responsibility.

Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had, on Thursday, said in the Rajya Sabha that India has taken efforts to ease the stand-off with China.

She further stated that war cannot resolve problems and that the wisdom is to resolve issues diplomatically on the issue of border stand-off with China.

She also said that the government is not just negotiating on Doklam, but is also talking about the bilateral relations with China.

India on Wednesday had reiterated that peace and tranquillity along Indo-China border is an important prerequisite for the smooth development of bilateral relations between the New Delhi and Beijing.

Earlier, China had emphatically rejected India’s interference in its ongoing boundary dispute with Bhutan in the Doklam area and again urged New Delhi to withdraw unconditionally and end the nearly two-month long stand-off.

China alleged that India’s intrusion into its territory under the pretext of defending Bhutan’s territorial claims has not only violated Beijing’s territorial sovereignty but also challenged Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence.

Meanwhile, Indian and Chinese troops continue to be locked in a stand-off in Doklam and both sides have moved additional troops, ammunition and military equipment to the area.

The stand-off emerged after Chinese troops were stopped by the Indian Army from constructing roads along the Doklam border.

India claims Sikkim border as part of its territory, while China has said that the area falls on their side as per the 1890 treaty signed between British and China.

Consequently, China suspended the annual Kailash Manasarovar Yatra and conceded that the decision to suspend the pilgrimage was due to the border scuffle.

It also alleged that the Indian troops had crossed the Sikkim sector of the Indo-China border. Beijing has accused New Delhi of violating a convention signed in 1890 between Britain and China relating to Sikkim and Tibet.