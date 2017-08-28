Defence experts label India, China agreement on Doklam as ‘huge victory’

Maharashtra/New Delhi, August 28: After India and China agreed to end their over the two-month-long standoff in the Doklam Plateau, the defence experts on Monday stated that this was a huge victory for India, adding that both countries showed political maturity.

Speaking to ANI, defence expert P.K. Sehgal said, “It’s a huge victory for India. Right from day one, our country has been suggesting that both countries move back from their occupied position on the borders and there after indulging in a dialogue. But after this agreement, we hope that things will be fine and work in progress.” Resonating similar views, another defence expert Sunil Deshpande stated that all credit goes to our government for continuing its stand.

“This is a diplomatic win for us that both forces decided to pull back. This decision is a good initiative taken by both countries. We are happy that both countries showed political maturity. All the credit goes to our government for continuing its stand. Even after this, we still have to stay alert,” he said.

Earlier in the day, India and China agreed to end their over the two-month-long standoff in the Doklam Plateau by reaching an understanding not to let their long standing differences become disputes. “In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry further said,” On the basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is ongoing.” India-China stand-off at Doklam, near the Sikkim-Tibet-Bhutan tri-junction, had been going on for more than two months and the situation arose after China started constructing a road in the area.

India objected to the road construction after the Chinese troops ignored Bhutanese protests, triggering a face-off on June 16. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has reiterated that India’s road map is peace and talks are going on to resolve the issue diplomatically. India has made its stance clear that it stands for peace the border question can be solved diplomatically, not by war. The agreement to disengage in Doklam comes ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s likely visit to China for the BRICS summit. (ANI)