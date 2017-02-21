Defence middleman Sanjay Bhandari spotted in London after IT dept impounds passport

New Delhi, Feb 21:Months after Sanjay Bhandari, a controversial defence middleman under investigation for possessing classified documents of the Defence Ministry, went off the radar, he was spotted in London by a television news channel.

The Delhi Police had registered a case against Mr. Bhandari under the Official Secrets Act on October 16, 2016, after Income Tax officials recovered a set of secret documents from his Defence Colony residence in April that year.

The Income Tax Department had impounded his passport to ensure that he did not travel abroad. However, it is alleged that he managed to slip out of the country via Nepal. The Central Bureau of Investigation has forwarded to the Interpol the Delhi Police’s request for issuance of a Red Notice against Mr. Bhandari.

Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate registered a money laundering case against him. The I-T Department is investigating the allegations under the Black Money (Undisclosed Foreign Income and Assets) and Imposition of Tax Act, 2015.

The directorate had earlier summoned the defence dealer for recording his statement. However, he did not appear before the investigation team. He also avoided some of the summons from the I-T Department before he vanished from the scene.

I-T authorities suspect that the arms dealer has shifted a significant part of his assets to the ownership of a Dubai-based trust. Based on documents recovered from Mr. Bhandari’s chartered accountant, who was recently intercepted while he was returning from London, the I-T authorities suspect that several properties owned by Mr. Bhandari in India and elsewhere have been transferred to the ownership of the Dubai trust.

Officials said the trust was owned by a resident in official filings, while it is alleged that Mr. Bhandari is its executioner. It is standard practice in tax havens to have local residents to act as owners or professional directors, while the real beneficiaries remain behind secret agreements.

Mr. Bhandari dabbles in consultancy and liaison services in the defence sector. The official said the I-T Department had also sent to the Home Ministry what it said were a set of “classified” documents on major defence procurements under way. These were reportedly seized from Mr. Bhandari’s premises. He is known for his proximity to key people, both when the UPA was in power and now when the NDA is at the helm.

Escape plan

A senior Home Ministry official reiterated on Monday that Mr. Bhandari did not leave from any Indian port and had he done so, he would have been intercepted as there is a look-out circular against him.

India may also seek Nepal’s help to foil escape bids of its wanted criminals through that country’s soil.

The government is exploring the option of approaching Nepal to seek help to have more stringent checks on people against whom India has issued look-out notices, a Home Ministry official said. India and Nepal have an open border which allows free movement of each other’s citizens.