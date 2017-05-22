Defence Minister Arun Jaitley hails Indian troops for foiling infiltration in Naugam operation

New Delhi [India], May. 22 (ANI): Union Defence Minister Arun Jaitley on Monday hailed the Indian troops for successfully foiling the infiltration bid by terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Naugam sector in Jammu and Kashmir yesterday.

Asserting that the nation is proud of its soldiers, Jaitley took to Twitter to state that the infiltration bid by terrorists in Naugam has been successfully foiled.

In the #Naugam operation our soldiers killed 4 terrorists & foiled their evil design. Tributes to our 3 martyred soldiers. — Arun Jaitley (@arunjaitley) May 22, 2017

He also paid tributes to the three soldiers who lost their lives in the anti-terror operation.