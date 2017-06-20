Defence Minister Arun Jaitley to visit Russia visit to strengthen bilateral defence ties.

New Delhi, June 20: Defence Minister Arun Jaitley is starting his three-day Russia visit on Tuesday to strengthen bilateral defence ties between the two countries.

A high-level delegation is accompanying Jaitley, who would be co-chairing the first meeting of the India-Russia High Level Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday with Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Dmitry Rogozin. This is a newly established committee to discuss cooperation in high technologies.

The meeting will be held on the sidelines of the Technoprom Exhibition in the city of Novosibirsk.

Jaitley will also address the main plenary session of the Technoprom, which is a major annual science, technology and innovation exhibition of Russia.

On June 23, Jaitley will co-chair the 17th meeting of the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Military-Technical Cooperation in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, General Sergei Shoigu.

The meeting will review the entire range of military and military-technical cooperation issues between India and Russia within the framework of the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries. (ANI)