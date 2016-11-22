Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar Says India plans to increase its submarine fleet

New Delhi, Nov 22 : Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar said on Tuesday that India should focus on its submarine building plans and increase its fleet.

“Indian Navy needs to rethink its submarine building plans and should look for more number of submarines,” Parrikar said at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) seminar here.

“Project 75-I of the navy is waiting for finalisation of a strategic partnership in submarine building. After it’s approved, the project will be fast-tracked,” Parrikar said.

“Indigenisation in submarine building should be increased. Currently, the indigenous content is 30 per cent to 40 per cent in the Scorpene submarine and 70 per cent in the Nuclear submarine,” he added.

