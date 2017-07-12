Defending CBI charges, Tejaswi Yadav attacks Amit Shah and PM Modi

Patna, July 12: After the serial CBI raids in the residence and offices of Tejaswi Yadav, his father Lalu Yadav and mother Rabri Devi, Tejaswi yadav has come up with certain statements to defent the charges of the CBI.

In a public gathering Tejaswi Yadav has declared that “I had pledged zero tolerance to corruption when i took over as minister. Not one case of corruption in my 3 depts so far. FIR against me is political vendetta. Conspiracy by Amit Shah and PM Modi. From day 1 they have tried to break our alliance. They are bringing up cases of 2004 against me. I was 13-14 yr old that time. How could a kid do all this? ”

“2004 mein to humaare mooch bhi nahi aayi thi, 13-14 saal ka baccha kaise ye sab kar sakta hai? The alliance is strong and will not break. BJP will get a fitting reply.” Tejaswi attacked BJP.

CBI FIR in the case related to three acres of land given to the family by a private party in return for licence given for hotels of IRCTC at Ranchi and Puri in 2006 when Lalu Prasad was the railway minister.

The alliance is strong and will not break. BJP will get a fitting reply: Tejashwi Yadav — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

2004 mein to humaare mooch bhi nahi aayi thi, 13-14 saal ka baccha kaise ye sab kar sakta hai?: Tejashwi Yadav on FIR against him — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

They are bringing up cases of 2004 against me. I was 13-14 yr old that time. How could a kid do all this?: Tejashwi Yadav pic.twitter.com/rPf7C1PGMa — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017

FIR against me is political vendetta. Conspiracy by Amit Shah and PM Modi. From day 1 they have tried to break our alliance: Tejaswhi Yadav — ANI (@ANI_news) July 12, 2017