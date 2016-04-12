Del Nero returns as Brazil’s football chief

Rio de Janeiro, April 12: Marco Polo del Nero has returned as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), four months after taking a leave of absence to defend himself against corruption charges.

According to widespread media reports on Tuesday, the 75-year-old this week officially resumed the role that was temporarily filled by Marcus Antonio Vicente, reports Xinhua.

Del Nero stepped down on December 3 after US investigators accused him of accepting bribes and kickbacks for media and marketing rights. World football’s governing body FIFA launched its own probe into the claims after Del Nero’s indictment.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said that Del Nero had unofficially returned to presidential duties weeks ago, flying to and from commitments on aircraft chartered by the CBF.