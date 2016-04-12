Del Nero returns as Brazil’s football chief

April 12, 2016 | By :

Rio de Janeiro, April 12: Marco Polo del Nero has returned as president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), four months after taking a leave of absence to defend himself against corruption charges.

According to widespread media reports on Tuesday, the 75-year-old this week officially resumed the role that was temporarily filled by Marcus Antonio Vicente, reports Xinhua.

Del Nero stepped down on December 3 after US investigators accused him of accepting bribes and kickbacks for media and marketing rights. World football’s governing body FIFA launched its own probe into the claims after Del Nero’s indictment.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said that Del Nero had unofficially returned to presidential duties weeks ago, flying to and from commitments on aircraft chartered by the CBF.

Tags: , ,
Related News
ISL: Kerala, Kolkata share the spoil | Chances of making the cut is all but over
Manchester United named as the richest football club in the World
Adil, Carlos Rohit net a goal each as Popovic and company silence Sheringham’s men with a 3-0 win
Soccer legend Pele collapses with exhaustion
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign Austria’s Marko Stankovic
I-league: Churchill Brothers to face Shillong Lajong today
Top