Delay in implementing One Rank One Pension, Ex-serviceman commits suicide

New Delhi, Nov 02: An ex-serviceman protesting against the delay in implementing the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Identified as Ram Kishen Garehwal, the former army jawan purportedly left a suicide note saying that he is taking his life due to the delay in implementing OROP.
Garehwals son told news agency ANI that his father had called them and informed about his deicsion to commit suicide because the government had failed to fulfill their demands related to OROP.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is expected to visit the Garehwal family in Haryana. Ex-servicemen have been protesting at Jantar Mantar for over a year now, demanding the implementation of OROP scheme which was scrapped by the Indira Gandhi government.

