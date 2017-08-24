Delegation level talks held between India and Nepal on maintaining relations

New Delhi, Aug 24: India and Nepal on Thursday held delegation-level talks at Hyderabad House in New Delhi in order to upgrade the ties between India and Nepal. Previously, Sher Bahadur Deba, the Nepal Prime Minister held the mutual talks with his corespondent Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Delhi. Sher Bahadur Deba asked Narendra Modi to support Nepal more for development plans and to build more trust and understanding to extend the relations between India and Nepal.

He said Nepal has historical relations with India and his visit is to enhance the partnership for the overall development of Nepal and consolidate the relations between the two countries. “India has played an important part in our development efforts and we request Prime Minister Modi to support us more for development plans and first to build trust and understanding to expand our relations,” Deuba said even as he was accorded a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

The Nepal Prime Minister also paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today. He was accompanied by his wife Arzu Rana Deuba. Before that, he received a ceremonial welcome and guard of honour at the courts of Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

In a special warm gesture, Prime Minister Modi received his Nepalese counterpart Deuba at his residence, in an unscheduled meeting Wednesday afternoon. The Nepal Prime Minister, who is on a five-day visit to India, on Wednesday attended a programme in the Nepali Embassy where he addressed the Nepali community in India and business event organised by the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM).

Nepal Prime Minister Deuba, who is on a five-day state visit to India, landed in New Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

He will also be inaugurating the electricity transmission line to Nepal from India.