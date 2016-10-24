Delhi : Over 10, 000 chikungunya cases reported

New Delhi, Oct 24: Chikungunya cases in Delhi have crossed the 10,000-mark this season, with nearly 2,800 of them being reported in the last week, according to a municipal report released today.

The dengue cases, meanwhile, continued to plateau in the national capital with 3,333 cases being recorded till October 22 this season.

Of the the total 10,210 chikungunya cases, nearly 700 of them have been reported in areas falling under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

At least 7,425 chikungunya cases and more than 3,000 dengue cases were reported in the city till October 15, according to South Delhi Municipal Corporation which tabulates the data for vector-borne disease cases in the national capital on behalf of all the civic bodies in New Delhi.

Among the three corporations, 693 chikungunya cases have been reported in areas under NDMC, 619 under SDMC and 338 under East Delhi Municipal Corporation this season.