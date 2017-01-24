Delhi: 19 persons injured in bus-truck accident

January 24, 2017 | By :

New Delhi, Jan 24 :  At least 19 persons were injured in an accident after a speeding truck hit a private volvo bus here, Delhi Police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday late night when the bus was coming to Delhi Cantonment area from Mayapuri in west Delhi from a marriage party, police said.

“All the injured persons were admitted to nearby Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Three of them were later shifted to AIIMS trauma centre and are said to be critical,” a senior police officer said.

The accused driver and his helper managed to escape from the spot soon after the accident. Police are looking for them, he added.

–IANS

Tags: ,
Related News
Biker killed in Delhi after his neck slit by wire tied between two police barricades
24 killed after bus falls into a canal in West Bengal
Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Top