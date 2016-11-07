Delhi Air Pollution: IMA issues warning to Delhiites to stay indoors

New Delhi, Nov 07: Delhi’s relentless smog, which has been innocuously interpreted by some as a mere ‘fog’, is a cause of great concern for people staying in the national capital. Post-Diwali environment is not normally recommended for patients suffering for asthma and other respiratory diseases. However, this time, the situation is much graver.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday issued public warning to residents in Delhi to stay indoors due to the ‘severe’ condition of the atmosphere in Delhi. The President of IMA, KK Aggarwal, said, “We are now calling this as a pollution epidemic. Our advisory to people is to stay at home, if possible work from home and avoid stepping outside the house.”

“These masks which used to sell at Rs. 30 are now selling at Rs.1000, so there needs to be capping, At best it can be sold at Rs.40 but not at Rs.2500. Hence the Delhi government should act immediately,” Aggarwal also talked about the steep rise in price of pollution mask in Delhi.

Alongside the Indian Medical Association, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee Department of Environment issued warning to people not to step out of their houses.

“Delhi is facing severe ambient Air Pollution levels since the last few days and level of pollutants like particulate matter has gone up multifold. Use of vehicles has been identified as one of the major sources of air pollution and it may aggravate the situation,” the committee said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is mulling the re-introduction of Odd-even scheme in the national capital to curb the movement of vehicular traffic.