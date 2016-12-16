Delhi Airport launches first e-shopping portal

NewDelhi,Dec16:The move that aims to achieve Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Digital India’, allows travellers to pre-order products online from more than 20 categories , including beauty, confectionery, fashion, souvenirs etc available at Terminal 3 and Terminal 1 outlets.

One can book products of their choice from 30 days up to 12 hours before their flight in three simple steps – Click-Pick-Fly – from the menu listed under the terminal, category, subcategory or outlet.

The confirmation of booking of any product will be delivered to customers through an e-mail and payment for the same can be made by cash or card.

Commenting on the development, Prabhakara Rao, CEO, DIAL, said, “This arrangement will benefit passengers in a big way as they will have access to exciting online deals, special offers and also fast track delivery upon reaching the respective outlet at the airport.”

These offers include a discount on select products, home delivery of purchased products, and sale of exclusive goods. DIAL will soon extend the online shopping facility to the international travellers as well.

“Today more than 70% of passengers travelling through Delhi Airport use smartphones. We will soon add more travellers’ friendly features and value added services to this first-of-its-kind interactive airport shopping portal for travellers,” Rao added.

DIAL has been actively promoting various digital initiatives at the Delhi Airport with an intention to leverage technology for passenger experience and operational efficiency.

These include Self check-in kiosks at the airport, self-bag drop facility, mobile app-flyDEL, flap gates and Mobile Data Offloading facility among several others.