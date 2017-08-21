Delhi airport under drone threat: Police files case against unknown persons

New Delhi, August 21: The Airport Police registered a case against unidentified persons under section 188, in the watch of 2 pilots spotting an unknown object on the Delhi airport runaway. The police recorded the statements of the 2 pilots, where a drone was marked at the airport.

Previously, there was a confirmation given by the pilots of Air Asia that they had seen that their pilots had seen an object similar to drone. The drone was seen flying close to the flight due to which the flight operations at the Delhi airport were temporarily stopped. According to a statement by Air Asia India, the pilots of the flight i5 799, which was travelling from Goa to New Delhi, spotted an unidentified object flying close to the flight. The pilots made a normal landing and called the Air Traffic Controller after the landing.

A short brief was given to the Director Flight Operatioms (DFO) and the Head of Corporate and Flight Safety by the pilots. At the same time, the flight operations at the Delhi airport have been now reopened. After the flight operations were stopped temporarily, at least 2 Air India flights were diverted. Two other flights- GG8-175 (LKO-DEL) and 6E-508 (Patna-DEL) reached Jaipur but is now returning to Delhi.

According to the sources from The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), the drone was seen at 7:12 p.m. after which the search operation was started. A n approval to resume the flight operations was given at 7:55 p.m. on 20 August, 2017. Previously, a team of The Central Industrial Security Force, the Delhi police and the aviation security was rushed to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.