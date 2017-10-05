Delhi Assembly passes Regularisation of Services of Guest Teachers 2017, Bill

New Delhi, Oct5:In what may trigger yet another confrontation with LG Anil Baijal, Delhi Assembly on Wednesday passed the Bill to regularise the services of around 17,000 guest teachers in government schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his speech in the Assembly in support of the Bill launched scathing attack on the Central Government represented by the LG. Criticising the LG, Mr Kejriwal questioned,’ why are the Guest Teachers files not being shown to the education minister Manish Sisodia and the chief minister? What is that that the LG is hiding?

He must have engaged in some irregularities that he does not want the world to know. The Chief Minister wondered what secrets did these files contained that they could not be shown to him. He said he wanted the LG should know, ‘ I am an elected CM of Delhi not a terrorist.’ A special one-day session of the Delhi assembly was called today to pass ‘Regularisation of Services of Guest Teachers and Teachers engaged under the ‘Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan’ Bill, 2017′.

The new Bill seeks to regularise the services of 15,000 guest teachers in government schools. Intervening in the debate on the Bill, Mr Kejriwal said with the passage of this bill and if approved by LG Anil Baijal, the Guest Teachers in Delhi will get ‘respect’ and ‘security of job’ and they will provide services with more determination.’