Delhi ATM pops out fake Rs 2000 currency notes

New Delhi, March10:An automated teller machine in south Delhi’s Amar colony area dispensed a fake Rs 2,000 currency note with “Children Bank of India” printed on it, police said. The fake bank note of Rs 2,000 denomination was dispensed from a private bank ATM in front of Sheetla Mata Mandir yesterday. “The complainant, Chandan reported the matter through a PCR call.

The fake Rs 2000 note bore prints of ‘Children Bank of India’ and ‘Manoranjan Bank’ on it,” said DCP(south east) Romil Baaniya. A case has been registered under Sections 489 B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency or bank-notes), 489 E (Making or using documents resembling currency or bank- notes) of IPC at Amar Colony police station.

A senior Delhi Police officer said that the case has been transferred to the Crime Branch for indepth probe in view of recovery of fake notes from south-east Delhi in the past. In a similar case, a Sangam Vihar resident Rohit Kumar had been dispensed four fake notes of Rs 2,000 denomination, bearing “Churan label” and “Children Bank of India” printed on it, from an SBI ATM in Sangam Vihar in south east Delhi, on February 6.

The complainant Chandan also received a message of withdrawal of money from his money as he was dispensed with the fake note, police said. Police is trying to get details of the cash management company that was responsible for filling up bank notes in the ATM in question.

In the Sangam Vihar incident, Mohammed Isha, custodian of the Brinks India Pvt Ltd, that worked for the SBI ATM was zeroed in and his liability was fixed by the bank as he was the custodian at the time of the incident. Isha was detained on February 6 but was released by police. He was finally arrested on February 23 and is currently out of jail on bail, said the officer.