Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union to protest against app-based services

New Delhi, July 9: A section of auto and taxi operators will stage a protest outside the Delhi Police Headquarters today demanding action against app-based cabs plying in the national capital for “not following laid down rules”.

Delhi Autorickshaw Sangh and Delhi Pradesh Taxi Union have decided to protest against the operation of app-based taxi services, saying they are taking away their livelihood, according to a report by economictimes com.

Rajendra Soni, General Secretary of both the unions, also said police should stop such taxis from operating as most of the app-based cab operators are “not following laid down rules”.

He said they also asked the police to immediately release amount accumulated through Traffic police’s prepaid booth, lying unused for several years.

“We have raised our issue to rein in app-based taxi services before Delhi Government several times but it is yet to pay heed to our demand.

“In view of this, we have decided to demand from Delhi Police to take action against these taxi services as they are affecting our livelihood,” Soni said.

There are around 13,000 black-yellow taxis and 81,000 auto rickshaws plying on the streets of the national capital.