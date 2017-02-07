Delhi based online job racket busted by Kerala cybercrime division

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM, Feb7: A New Delhi-based online job racket was on Friday busted by a special team from the Cyber Crime wing of the Kerala Police following the arrest of two persons. The arrested accused were identified as Jasbir Singh, 54 of Sivanagar and Vijay Yadav alias Munna Kumar, gathering personalFabri south-west,26.

In a release, the police said the accused were nabbed from Dabri panga road near Janakpuri East, New Delhi. They had been allegedly running several gathering personal information and details of the job seekers from major job portals. The arrest was based on the complaint lodged by a person hailing from Poojappura here. He had applied for jobs abroad by registering his details at the numerous job portals, including www.indeed.com.

The accused had a modus operandi for luring the job aspirants by promising lucrative jobs in multi-national companies in various foreign countries, including Canada, the US and the UK. For this, they had sent fake visas and air tickets to the victims to swindle money from them. The accused had also created fake email IDs which looked similar to the original IDs of prominent companies to evade suspicion.

They also put out advertisements of their firm– ‘Pivotal Consultancies’– offering free recruitment to various foreign companies . They also forged offer letters and appointment orders to gain the trust of applicants. Later, the accused duped them by asking to pay the money for visa processing charge and the half the cost of the air-ticket. The police tracked down the culprits by assessing their details through IP and login details of their emails. The police recovered passports, details of bank accounts, ATM cards, laptops, several sim cards, fake certificates and pen drives.