Muzaffarnagar, May 9: Two Delhi-based persons were robbed off their car and other valuables by robbers on the Delhi-Haridwar Highway, police said here today.

Bharat (26) and Parul (25), were one their way from Haridwar to Delhi yesterday, when some armed men stopped them and robbed them off their car and other valuables, they said.

Police have started a probe into the matter, they said.