Delhi bound Kalindi Express along with locomotive engine derails after it rammed into freight train at Tundla junction

AGRA, Feb 20: Three coaches of Delhi bound Kalindi Express along with locomotive engine derails at Tundla junction in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The incident took place at around 2:20 am, when 14723 Kanpur Central-Bhiwani rammed into freight train from behind. No causality was reported.

Though the impact of the accident was such that locomotive engine of express train, tore apart two bogies of the freight train, which had taken a halt at Tundla junction to allow express trains to pass. Freight train was heading for Agra fort station.

After the incident, railway engineers, technicians, police and officials rush to outer of station, to rescue the passengers.

According to sources, the incident might have been caused due to human error, as the two trains were on the same track. An official requesting anonymity said, “It seems the loco pilot of express trains might have overshoot the train ignoring the speed limit and signal.”

The late night accident caused, several express and premium trains to be delayed for over two hours, after which many trains were diverted to Agra.

By the time this report was filed, heavy lifting cranes were being brought to remove the mangled coaches of express and freight trains to clear the New Delhi -Kanpur route, which handles over 200 trains daily.

In January 2010, three persons were killed and 14 others injured when the Kalindi Express train rammed into Kanpur-bound Shram Shakti Express near Tundla junction amid dense fog.