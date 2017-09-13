Delhi bride registers case against Bridal fashion studio for short wedding dress, gets justice after 8 long years

New Delhi, September 13: Previously in Delhi, people used to enjoy a lot listening to the famous song titled ‘Delhi shahar mein maro ghagro’ by Ila Arun. But a girl has filed a case in court against the Bridal Fashion Design Studio because her wedding apparel ghagra was too short. The Delhi girl got justice after eight long years.

According to reliable sources, Delhi girl was forced to wear the wedding apparel that was two inches short and she later filed a case against the Bridal Fashion Design Studio. The court supported the girl’s statement and the court agreed to take the decision accordingly. The court further said on such a special day of her wedding, she ws forced to wear a small ghagra due to which she was very much embarrassed.

The wedding apparel was above legs

This incident actually took place at the Chandni Chowk area of Delhi. A girl who lives in this area visited the Bridal Fashion Design Studio and selected a wedding outfit of Rs 65,000 for her wedding day. Before the wedding, when the girl tried the wedding dress, the dress was two inches above her leg. The Bridal Fashion Design Studio said that on the say of wedding they would fix it totally. The Delhi girl believed it and got engaged in her wedding preparations.

Delhi Girl was embarassed

According to media reports, the wedding was on 13 July,2008 when the bride was forced to wear the dress. Still, the wedding dress was two inches short above her leg and even from down the dress was small. She had no other option as no other dress was ready for the wedding. With a lot of embarrassment, she had to complete her wedding rituals with the short wedding dress. All the jewelry and the makeup was decided according to the wedding dress. However, on the wedding day the bride is the center of attraction amidst everyone but this girl due to her wedding dress became the center of attraction amidst everyone.

Patchwork on Lehenga

After the wedding, the girl visited the Bridal Fashion Design Studio again thinking that atleast after wedding she could wear the dress at any function, so she demanded that lehanga should be improved accordingly. The Bridal Fashion Design Studio did not even apologize for the mistake done by them on the wedding day but also charged extra for making the alterations in the dress. If this much was only done it could have been fine, But even after this the girl did not get the lehanga back. The Bridal Fashion Design Studio in order to increase the length of the dress, they added cloth pieces that it was visible very clearly.

Delhi girl files case against the Bridal Fashion Design Studio

Due to the carelessness of the Bridal Fashion Design Studio, the girl and her husband got very angry and gave a complaint in the Consumer Forum. After the case went till a long span of eight years, the girl finally got justice in the case. N.P Kaushik, the judicial member of the Delhi Consumer Forum ordered that the girl should be paid an amount of lehanga of about Rs 50,000 separately because due to the dress on her big day she was embarrassed very much. The commission further added that the Bridal Fashion Design Studio caused massive damage to government revenue by forcible litigation and the studio must deposit 5 lakhs in the State Consumer Welfare Fund.