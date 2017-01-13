Delhi budget won't have separate Plan, Non-Plan segments: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

New Delhi, Jan 13: The Aam Admi Party (AAP) government on Friday decided to do away with separate Plan and Non-Plan classification of expenditures from the next Delhi budget.

The Delhi government’s next budget would have only Capital and Revenue heads, according to a tweet by Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. “There would be no separate Plan and Non-Plan segments in the budget.”

The central government also recently announced merger of the Plan and Non-Plan expenditures from the upcoming budget to prevent a fragmented view of resource allocation to various schemes.

“(I am) Taking a joint meeting of all the officers of the Planning, Statistics and Finance departments to prepare this systematic reform,” the AAP leader said in another tweet.

Sisodia said the concerned departments have been issued necessary directions in connection with the evaluation and monitoring mechanism.

“These departments have also been directed to develop constant evaluation and monitoring mechanism for entire government functions,” he said.

The Delhi government’s budget for the financial year 2017-18 is expected to be tabled in the state assembly in last week of March.

–IANS