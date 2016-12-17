Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticises government move to exempt political parties from income tax

New Delhi, December 17: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday criticised the government move to exempt political parties from income tax while depositing demonetised currency notes and accused them of holding most of the black money.

Kejriwal’s criticism came after the government on Friday exempted political parties from income tax while depositing old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 rupee notes.

“Most of the black money are in the hand of political parties,” Kejriwal said referring that the recent move will help the political parties in changing black money to white.

The Delhi Chief Minister also targeted Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi over his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, termed it “a deal to hid unaccounted money”.

He said the decision to demonetise the higher currency notes was “unconstitutional” as it bared people from withdrawing their own money. IANS