Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demands roll back of ‘surge pricing’ in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto express trains

New Delhi, September 8: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday opposed the “surge pricing” in Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto express trains and demanded its roll back.

“AAP strongly opposes surge pricing in railways and demands that it should be rolled back,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“I am in Shatabdi right now. Spoke to several people. Everyone is against Modi government’s surge pricing,” the Chief Minister said in another tweet.

Kejriwal travelled by Shatabdi Express train to Ludhiana on Thursday.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor’s remarks came a day after Indian Railways announced to implement flexi pricing in its three premium trains.

According to the new system, the base fares of these trains will increase by 10 per cent with every 10 per cent of berths sold subject to a prescribed ceiling limit.