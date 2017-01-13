Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal takes a dig at Modi over charkha picture

Replacing Gandhi picture with Modi an effort of BJP to enhance Narendra Modi's brand, MP Shashi Tharoor.

New Delhi, Jan 13: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his image showing him with a ‘charkha’ (spinning wheel) on the 2017 calendar published by the Khadi Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

Attacking the Prime Minsiter for his picture, Kejriwal tweeted that to become Mahatma Gandhi requires years of austerity and not posing with a charkha.

“Becoming Gandhi requires years of austerities. One cannot become Gandhi by acting to spin the Charkha, this would only ridicule them,” Kejriwal said in a tweet.

Kejriwal’s tweet came following a news report re-tweeted by one of his party’s unit that most employees and officials of KVIC were hurt after Narendra Modi’s image showed up on the 2017 wall calendar and table diary published by KVIC, displacing Gandhiji.

The cover photo of the calendar and diary shows Modi weaving khadi on a large ‘charkha’, in the same classic pose as Gandhiji. IANS

